Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' ahead of Delhi Assembly elections: What is it?

Follow us on Image Source : X Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: In a bid to garner support ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' on Monday. Addressing a press conference, he said this scheme aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 18,000 per month to priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara.

"Today I am making an important announcement regarding a scheme. The name of the scheme is Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Under this, there is a provision to give an honorarium to the priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara. They will be given an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month. This is happening for the first time in the country. The priest is a class that has carried forward the rituals from generation to generation. They never paid attention to their family and we never paid attention to them," Kejriwal added.

When will registration for scheme begin?

The former Delhi Chief Minister further said that the registration of the scheme will begin from Tuesday (December 31). "I will personally visit Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place tomorrow to initiate the registration process for priests. Pujaris and granthis are an important part of our society, but they are often a neglected section," he added.

Under the 'Mahila Samman Yojana', eligible women aged 18 and above in Delhi will receive Rs 1,000 per month. If the AAP government is re-elected in 2025, this amount will be increased to Rs 2,100 per month. Meanwhile, the 'Sanjeevani Scheme' ensures that the government will cover the medical expenses of residents aged 60 years and above.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The Legislative Assembly elections of Delhi for all 70 constituencies are scheduled to be held on or before February 2025. The previous Assembly elections were held in February 2020. After the election, the Aam Aadmi Party formed the state government, with Arvind Kejriwal becoming Chief Minister for a third term. The tenure of the 7th Delhi Assembly is scheduled to end on 15 February 2025.

ALSO READ: What is Arvind Kejriwal's Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana? Beneficiaries, registration, all you need to know