Arvind Kejriwal to hold 'Janta Ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi news: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for a fierce battle in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with a focus on strengthening its booth-level organisation. At a crucial meeting on September 19, AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak and State Convenor Gopal Rai rallied divisional in-charges, vowing to win every booth.

Pathak declared that this election will be unprecedented in Indian history, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to campaign door-to-door. Gopal Rai urged office bearers to fight like commanders to ensure Arvind Kejriwal's triumphant return as Chief Minister. Kejriwal will address 'Janta Ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar on September 22.

Addressing the congregation, Pathak said that this time Delhi assembly elections are going to be so fierce that I don't think any party in the history of India would have contested elections at this level.

The AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) stated, "In the last assembly elections, Amit Shah himself had to come and distribute pamphlets in the streets of Delhi for the BJP. Because our workers forced him to do so. I guarantee that along with Amit Shah, Prime Minister Modi will also distribute pamphlets door to door in Delhi."

"This time I will also take one 'Madal' (division). No matter how much work I have, I will work on one division. Being a division in-charge, everyone's first responsibility is to prepare an army under him," he affirmed.

The AAP Delhi State Convenor said that with the blessings and votes of Delhiites, a government was formed with a huge majority under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and he worked at a tremendous pace in Delhi.

"When the government was formed for the first time in Delhi, the BJP was calling it an accidental government, but Arvind Kejriwal's government was formed again with a huge majority in Delhi. After Delhi, our government was formed in Punjab. After this, the AAP got MLAs in Goa and Gujarat and within no time the AAP became the third largest national party in the country," he added.

Gopal Rai said that the BJP felt that Delhi is the laboratory of the AAP, where useful new inventions happen. They think that if the Delhi factory is not closed, the day is not far when the AAP will form its government at the centre. Therefore, the first BJP appointed LG to stop the work in Delhi but the work did not stop. Then our Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Education Minister Manish Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh were jailed, but the work in Delhi did not stop.

"When all the tricks of the BJP failed, they put Arvind Kejriwal in jail. Because as long as he is out, the work in Delhi cannot be stopped. Even after this, the work in Delhi did not stop. BJP demanded resignation from Arvind Kejriwal and said that the government can not run from jail," affirmed the senior AAP leader.

The AAP Delhi State Convenor mentioned, "For the first time in the history of India, the BJP arrested an elected CM and put him in jail and made the mark of being a dictatorship. Arvind Kejriwal also proved that a government can operate from jail. BJP was thinking that just like they broke governments in other states and formed their own, they will uproot and throw out the Delhi government in the same way."

"BJP has power, the ED-CBI and money while Arvind Kejriwal has the power of blessings of Delhiites. With the power of those blessings, he fought against BJP before, is fighting today and will fight tomorrow too," he added.

Gopal Rai said that the BJP accused him of being greedy for power, but Arvind Kejriwal had the courage to resign even from jail. He did not resign because Delhiites had ordered that he should not resign while being in jail. If he had resigned from jail, the BJP would have sent a message to the whole country that the way Arvind Kejriwal was put in jail in Delhi, that's why he resigned. Similarly, non-BJP CMs of the whole country could be put in jail and their resignations could be demanded. Arvind Kejriwal created a new history that we do not work under the pressure of BJP. Even after he came out of jail, BJP started demanding his resignation and he resigned, but they thought that he would not resign.

"Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader in the world who has the courage to stand among the public and say that vote for me only if I am honest and don't vote for me if I am not. He announced that now he will go to the public court. Till the people of Delhi do not declare with their support and overwhelming majority that he is honest, he will not touch the chair of the CM of Delhi. Along with this, he announced to give up all government facilities including government accommodation. Arvind Kejriwal is not Abhimanyu, he is Arjun. He knows how to break all the 'chakravyuh' (maze) of BJP," asserted Gopal Rai.

Gopal Rai told the divisional in-charge that now this fight is face to face. All our workers and officials have to take charge of the battlefront. Now the time has come to gear up. There will be a fight in every division and the BJP should not be allowed to win even a single seat this time."Arvind Kejriwal foiled all the conspiracies of BJP in the last 2 years and now it is a face to face fight. If Arvind Kejriwal is made the Chief Minister with a huge majority, then the country's respect will increase and the respect of the conspirators will dented. Therefore, all the office bearers will have to become Arvind Kejriwal. On September 22, 'Janta ki Adalat' (a public court) will be held at Jantar Mantar, which will be addressed by Arvind Kejriwal," he shared.

