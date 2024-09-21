Delhi Police arrests five minors for killing teenager by stabbing him dozens of times

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

The Delhi Police have arrested five juveniles in connection with the murder of a teenager and the injury of another during a violent altercation between rival gangs in Sangam Vihar. The incident was a fallout of a violent altercation between two rival gangs which occurred on Friday evening around 6 PM on Sunday Bazaar Road.

According to officials, the clash resulted in one juvenile being stabbed over a dozen times. The victim died at the scene, while another victim managed to escape despite sustaining injuries. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya stated, "During an inquiry, it was revealed that the murder was the result of a rivalry between two local gangs led by Islam and Hari Kishan, both adults."

The victims were reportedly associated with Islam, a local criminal with a history of multiple offences, including attempted murder, robbery, and violations of the Arms Act. Islam remains at large. The apprehended juveniles are linked to Hari Kishan, who is currently incarcerated for murder. The accused were arrested by the teams of crime branch.

Paweriya noted that both gangs have been competing for control in the area. He added that three knives used in the attack have been recovered from the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

