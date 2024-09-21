Elderly man dead, four injured after BMW hits auto-rickshaw in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, a 63-year-old man died and four other people were injured after the auto-rickshaw, they were travelling in, was hit by a BMW car in central Delhi’s Tilak Marg, police said on Saturday.

The police official said that the incident happened at around 5 am on September 12 when Neeraj Kumar, along with his father Sachhidanada, wife Kumari Salma, and two sons Yashraj and Hansraj were going to their home in an auto rickshaw from New Delhi Railway Station.

BMW jumped traffic light

Providing details of the accident, the police said that the accident took place when the auto reached near Sikandra and Mathura Roads intersection traffic light. A BMW car hit their vehicle. Due to the impact, it toppled. According to an FIR filed in the matter, the BMW car jumped the traffic light and hit their auto rickshaw.

The police officer said that all the five passengers in the rickshaw were injured in the accident, however, the driver escaped unhurt and informed police about the accident. Sachidanad and his grandson, Yasraj (8), received critical injuries and were admitted to LNJP hospital where Sachidanad succumbed to injuries during the treatment on Friday, the officer said.

Driver identified, to be arrested soon

The police have identified the driver of the BMW car, bearing Himachal Pradesh registration number and the officials said that he will be arrested soon. A case under section 281 (rash driving) and 125 (a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS has been registered at Tilak Marg Police station and further investigations were on.

