Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Centre over law and order in Delhi, holds Amit Shah 'accountable'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked the BJP-led central government, accusing it of failing to ensure law and order in Delhi. Speaking at the Delhi Assembly, the former Chief Minister alleged the Centre is not able to handle Delhi as the city is witnessing a rise in crime every day. Speaking further, he also held Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

Kejriwal stated that while half of Delhi's governance is under the Delhi government, the responsibility for safety and security lies with the central government. "This is the responsibility of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. But law and order in Delhi has completely deteriorated, especially after Amit Shah became the Union Home Minister in 2019," the AAP chief added.