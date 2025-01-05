Arvind Kejriwal hits back at PM Modi over 'Delhi won't tolerate AAP-da' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'Delhi won't tolerate 'AAP-da' remark. Kejriwal held a press conference hours after PM Modi's rally in the Rohini area, at which he dubbed the AAP government a "disaster" (AAP-da) that had struck Delhi and asserted the BJP would usher in change.

"Today, the prime minister spoke for 30 minutes and he kept abusing the people of Delhi and the elected government of Delhi - I was listening to it, it felt bad... The promise made by the PM in Delhi in 2020 - the people of Delhi Dehat are still waiting for that to be fulfilled," he added.