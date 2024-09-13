'Supreme Court gave assurance if someone is dictator…': Sisodia lambasts BJP after Arvind Kejriwal's bail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday (September 13) came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “misusing” the central agencies to “keep Arvind Kejriwal jailed” and said that the Supreme Court, while granting bail to the Chief Minister, stated in “clear words that the CBI is working as a caged parrot”. He said that the BJP was exposed in the top court, adding that the latter approved of the claim that Kejriwal was arrested not due to corruption “but because the BJP wanted it”.

His remarks came as the AAP leaders and workers rejoiced the Supreme Court verdict on the bail plea by the Delhi Chief Minister in a CBI case related to the excise policy case.

What did Sisodia say?

Sisodia hailed the SC’s decision and said that it gave a message to the BJP that “they have to stop their dictatorship”.

“This is an emotional moment for all of us that our brother and political Guru Arvind Kejriwal is going to be out after all the evil plans designed by the BJP... The SC has given a message to the BJP that they have to stop their dictatorship... The SC has said that the BJP is misusing the agencies and has made them their caged parrot... The SC said in very clear words that the CBI is working as a caged parrot... The SC's order has given an assurance that if someone is a dictator or misusing the agencies, then the Constitution of India is there to protect…” Sisodia said.

The top AAP leader said that the CBI arrested him with the intention to keep him jailed.

“The BJP has been misusing the agencies to keep Arvind Kejriwal jailed... The Supreme Court said today that the way the CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal, it became clear that the CBI arrested him intending to keep him jailed... And as Kejriwal has not done anything wrong, then who's intention was this? It was of the BJP…” he said.

“That is why he was arrested by the CBI when he was going to the released in the ED case. The CBI did not arrest him because of any corruption but because the BJP wanted it... The Supreme Court has also approved of this today... The BJP got exposed in the SC today..." the former Deputy CM added.

SC grants bail to Kejriwal on conditions

The top court granted bail to Kejriwal, however, set certain conditions that he is mandated to follow.

