Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail: Here's how BJP leaders reacted to Supreme Court's verdict on Delhi CM

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the now-scrapped excise policy case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna referred to his petition challenging his arrest by the ED to a larger bench. However, the Aam Aadmi Party chief will remain in jail because the CBI arrested him subsequently in a corruption case related to the case.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva's reaction

Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said this is a decision between the investigation agency and the judiciary. "Interim bail doesn't mean that you are acquitted. Let the clear decision of the court come. But the people of Delhi know it very well that the manner in which Arvind Kejriwal has committed corruption in excise policy case, similar is the matter of this electricity scam where attempts are being made to loot the people of Delhi," Sachdeva added.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat's reaction

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said that the interim bail is not a relief from the crime that one has committed. "Interim bail provides for one to stay out of jail as the case proceeds. But it doesn't mean that Arvind Kejriwal has not done a scam, that he was not involved in corruption... Perhaps the Supreme Court has allowed him to be out and work as the people of Delhi are suffering. But the court has not acquitted him," she added.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's reaction

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha welcomed the court's decision, emphasizing that it is the court's prerogative to decide on both bail and punishment. "This is the decision of the court, we welcome the decision of the court... Both bail and punishment are given by the court, the NDA alliance has no role in this but these people play the game of deceiving the public."

Kejriwal to remain in jail for now

It should be mentioned here that the Supreme Court has granted him interim bail and the issue of Section 19 and necessity of arrest has been referred to a larger bench. On May 10, the apex court granted Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy, however, ordered that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat. The court directed him to surrender on June 2, following which he had surrendered on June 2.

