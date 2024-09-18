Arvind Kejriwal, outgoing Delhi CM, to vacate his official residence, give up all facilities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Arvind Kejriwal.

The outgoing chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal will move out of his official residence in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh today (September 18) said that Kejriwal will give up all the facilities within the next few weeks.

At a press conference in the national capital, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Kejriwal will also give up all the facilities which he enjoyed as the chief minister.

Arvind Kejriwal resignation

Kejriwal, accompanied by a delegation of AAP legislators, visited the LG Secretariat to tender his resignation on Tuesday (September 17) and formally stake claim to form a new government under Atishi's leadership.

"Yesterday after tendering his resignation, Kejriwal said he will leave all the facilities that a chief minister gets, including security, and live as a commoner among the people. We tried to persuade him, saying a lot of attempts to harm him physically have taken place in the past but he was not deterred. He said, 'I have lived in jail for six months, God saved me then, God will save me now,'" Singh said.

The AAP leader said it was yet to be decided where Kejriwal will live.

Sanjay Singh poses a question on Kejriwal's security

"What will happen to the free facilities that they are getting in the national capital? The Prime Minister had said that free facilities should be stopped. The day Arvind Kejriwal is not there, BJP people will stop these free facilities," Singh added.

There is also a question about his security but now he will live like a common man.

For two years, the BJP has been continuously trying to defame him, questioning his honesty, if it was any other leader, he would have stuck to his post. But Arvind Kejriwal decided that he would go to the court of the people. He will get a certificate of honesty from them.

As a CM, one gets many facilities, Arvind Kejriwal also got those facilities. But after resigning, he said that he would leave everything. He will leave the CM residence within the next few weeks.