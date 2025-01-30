Kejriwal has turned Delhi into a garbage dump, polluted Yamuna: Amit Shah in Delhi rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi Polls 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a public rally in Rohini, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of misgovernance and neglect.

Addressing the gathering, Shah criticized Kejriwal’s administration for the deteriorating state of the national capital. “In the last 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal has turned Delhi into a garbage dump. The Yamuna is more polluted than ever, and the city’s infrastructure is crumbling,” he said.

He further alleged that Delhi’s poor drainage system and lack of preparedness had led to several casualties during the monsoon season. “In the past few years, more than 35 people have lost their lives due to rains in Delhi. This hasn’t happened anywhere else, yet AAP continues to make excuses instead of taking responsibility,” he added.