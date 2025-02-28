Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on Delhi law and order situation, CM Rekha Gupta present The meeting focused on strategies to enhance coordination between the newly formed Delhi government and the Delhi Police, as well as strengthen policing measures to address emerging threats to law and order in the city.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a crucial meeting on Friday to review Delhi’s law and order situation. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood and senior officers from the Delhi government were also present in the meeting.

Besides, Union Home Secretary and IB Chief along with senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs joined the meeting. The meeting focused on strategies to enhance coordination between the newly formed Delhi government and the Delhi Police, as well as strengthen policing measures to address emerging threats to law and order in the city.

Shah has been actively monitoring security situations across the country and has previously emphasised the need for a robust law enforcement mechanism in Delhi, given its significance as the national capital.

Newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the BJP's debutante MLA from Shalimar Bagh who took oath as the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi on February 20, along with Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood joined the meeting in which Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior Delhi Police officers are also present.

Earlier on February 18, the Union Home Minister emphasised urgent necessity of enforcing "trial in absentia" provisions as well as full implementation of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir by April 2025 during a meeting with the Union Territory's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

During the meeting, Shah asked the UT administration for optimum use of technology to ensure speedy justice under the three new criminal laws including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023; that replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

He said that the progress of implementation of the three new laws in Jammu and Kashmir should be reviewed on a monthly, fortnightly and weekly basis at the level of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, respectively.

(With ANI inputs)