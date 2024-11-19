Amid severe pollution levels, Delhi Metro creates new record in daily ridership on November 18 | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro

Amid the air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Metro has created a new record. On November 18, the highest number of passengers so far, 78.67 lakh, travelled in Delhi Metro. This information was given in official figures. According to the data, this figure is more than the figure of August 20 this year. On August 20, 77.49 lakh passengers travelled in Delhi Metro.

20.99 lakh passengers travelled on the Yellow Line

On November 18, a record number of 20.99 lakh passengers travelled on the Metro's Yellow Line, connecting Gurugram's Millennium City Centre to Delhi's Samaypur Badli, which was the highest among all the lines.

20.80 lakh passengers travelled on the Blue Line

20.80 lakh passengers travelled on Delhi Metro's Blue Line, while 8.56 lakh passengers travelled on Red Line, 8.15 lakh on Pink Line and 7.93 lakh on Violet Line. According to the data, 6.19 lakh passengers travelled on Magenta Line. After this, 4.12 lakh passengers travelled on Green Line, 81,985 on Airport Line, 57,701 on Rapid Metro and 50,128 on Grey Line.

AQI recorded at 488

Dense smog engulfed Delhi for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 488, which is in the 'very severe' category. An official statement said that in view of this situation prevailing in the capital, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) trains are making 60 additional trips on weekdays.

Passengers travelling more in metro

DMRC said that since August this year, there have been 25 such occasions when the maximum number of passengers have travelled in the metro. It was emphasized that the more people choose the metro over private vehicles, the more the emissions from vehicles will be reduced. This will help in improving the air quality of Delhi and its surrounding areas.

No need to stand in queue for tickets

The statement said that DMRC has also taken several measures to make travel more convenient for passengers. Under these measures, passengers will be able to book tickets for one or more trips through various digital platforms, so that they will not have to stand in queue for tickets at the station. Through this, passengers will also be able to plan their journey anytime and anywhere.