Air quality in parts of Delhi remains 'severe', GRAP 3 restrictions may be imposed

A thick layer of smog enveloped parts of Delhi and the adjoining area on Thursday as air pollution remained high. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Anand Vihar area recorded an the Air Quality Index (AQI) of 473, categorised as 'severe'. Residents have complained of low visibility on the roads and have also been experiencing irritation in their eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough. With the deteriorating condition of air quality the government is mulling to impose the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III.
- Anand Vihar 473
- Ashok Vihar 471
- Alipur 424
- Bawana 456
- Chandni Chowk 400
- Burari 354
- Mathura Road 399
- Dwarka 457
- IGI Airport 436
- Jahangirpuri 470
- ITO: 423
- Lodhi Road 383
- Mundka 461
- Temple Road 441
- Okhla 441
- Patparganj 472
- punjabi bagh 459
- Rohini 453
- Vivek Vihar 470
- Wazirpur 467
- Najafgarh 460
Meanwhile, low-impact industrial plants and those with prior environmental clearances will no longer need permission from the state pollution control boards to establish or operate, according to a new notification issued by the Centre. Under the new rules, industrial plants with a "pollution index score" of 20 or below, as well as those with prior environmental clearances under a 2006 environment ministry notification, are exempt from requiring state-level permissions.
The CPCB data showed Delhi's annual average PM10 and PM2.5 levels were higher by 5 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, between January 1 and November 12 against the year-ago period. Between January 1 and November 12, the national capital recorded 116 days with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the 'poor', 'very poor', or 'severe' categories. The AQI on 201 days was 'good', 'satisfactory' or 'moderate', the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. In comparison, Delhi recorded 110 'poor' air quality days last year and 206 days with air quality in the 'good', 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' categories.