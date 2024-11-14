Air quality in parts of Delhi remains 'severe', GRAP 3 restrictions may be imposed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A thick layer of smog seen over Red Fort in New Delhi

A thick layer of smog enveloped parts of Delhi and the adjoining area on Thursday as air pollution remained high. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Anand Vihar area recorded an the Air Quality Index (AQI) of 473, categorised as 'severe'. Residents have complained of low visibility on the roads and have also been experiencing irritation in their eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough. With the deteriorating condition of air quality the government is mulling to impose the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III.

Anand Vihar 473

Ashok Vihar 471

Alipur 424

Bawana 456

Chandni Chowk 400

Burari 354

Mathura Road 399

Dwarka 457

IGI Airport 436

Jahangirpuri 470

ITO: 423

Lodhi Road 383

Mundka 461

Temple Road 441

Okhla 441

Patparganj 472

punjabi bagh 459

Rohini 453

Vivek Vihar 470

Wazirpur 467

Najafgarh 460

Meanwhile, low-impact industrial plants and those with prior environmental clearances will no longer need permission from the state pollution control boards to establish or operate, according to a new notification issued by the Centre. Under the new rules, industrial plants with a "pollution index score" of 20 or below, as well as those with prior environmental clearances under a 2006 environment ministry notification, are exempt from requiring state-level permissions.

The CPCB data showed Delhi's annual average PM10 and PM2.5 levels were higher by 5 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, between January 1 and November 12 against the year-ago period. Between January 1 and November 12, the national capital recorded 116 days with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the 'poor', 'very poor', or 'severe' categories. The AQI on 201 days was 'good', 'satisfactory' or 'moderate', the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. In comparison, Delhi recorded 110 'poor' air quality days last year and 206 days with air quality in the 'good', 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' categories.