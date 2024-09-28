AAP to challenge MCD Standing Committee election in Supreme Court, says CM Atishi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Saturday that her party will file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the legitimacy of the recent Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee election. This follows a contentious vote held on Friday, which Atishi claims was conducted illegally by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the authority to call and preside over meetings lies solely with the Mayor, and in her absence, the Deputy Mayor assumes this role. Atishi argued that the BJP's actions during the election violated these provisions, describing the election as “undemocratic, unconstitutional, and illegal.”

The MCD, which governs civic amenities in Delhi, has been a focal point of political rivalry, especially between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP. Tensions have escalated in recent months as both parties vie for control, impacting key decisions related to the city's administration and public services.

Atishi's announcement comes amid growing concerns regarding governance and accountability within the MCD. “We will definitely go to the Supreme Court today because this election is a blatant disregard for democratic principles,” she stated, underscoring her party’s commitment to uphold the rule of law.

Earlier, Mayor Shelly Oberoi postponed the elections to October 5 due to the uproar over councillors’ corruption. Delhi's Lt Governor V K Saxena, however, directed that the polls be held on Friday. Saxena replaced the chief minister with new commissioner Jitendra Yadav to preside over the meeting, which AAP condemned as unconstitutional.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: MCD election issue reaches Supreme Court, BJP councillor files petition