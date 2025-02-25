AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets anticipatory bail in 'attack on cops' case, asked to join probe Delhi Police had registered a case against Amanatullah Khan for obstructing public servants in Jamia Nagar area from arresting an alleged proclaimed offender Shavej Khan on February 10 this year.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case related to obstruction of public servants. The Rouse Avenue Court approved his bail on the condition that he furnish a bond of Rs 25,000 along with one surety of the same amount. The Delhi Police had registered the case against him over an incident that took place in the Jamia Nagar area on February 10. He was booked over the recent attack on a Delhi Police team at Jamia Nagar in the national capital.

Khan, who was facing legal trouble over allegations of hindering official duties, received interim protection from arrest, providing him relief from immediate detention. However, the Rouse Avenue court directed him to cooperate with the investigation, and he has been asked to join the probe as part of the legal proceedings.