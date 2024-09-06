AAP faces setback in Delhi as party MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam joins Congress

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam

Amid alliance talks in Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a massive setback in the national capital as its sitting MLA and former minister Rajendra Pal Gautam joined the Congress on Friday (September 6). Delhi will go to Assembly Elections next year and the discussion on the alliance between the two parties is expected to be held after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walks out of jail, Manish Sisodia earlier said.

"I am resigning from all positions and membership of the Aam Aadmi Party to further advance the struggle for social justice and ensure the participation and representation of the Bahujan community in all sectors," Gautam posted on X.

Who is Rajendra Pal Gautam?

Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP MLA from Seemapuri, has been elected twice and has previously served as a minister in the Delhi government. He held portfolios including SC-ST, Social Welfare, Women and Child Development. However, controversy erupted after he made objectionable remarks about Hindu deities, which led to widespread backlash. As a result, Arvind Kejriwal removed him from his ministerial position, causing Gautam to become disgruntled with the party.

After Gautam’s removal, Rajkumar Anand was appointed in his place as a minister, but both leaders have since parted ways with AAP.

Significance of Seemapuri seat for Kejriwal

Seemapuri holds historical significance for Arvind Kejriwal, as it was in this region that he started his social work by forming an NGO and, alongside his late colleague Santosh Kohli, led protests related to electricity, even going on a 15-day hunger strike.

When AAP contested its first Delhi Assembly election, Dharmendra Kohli, brother of Santosh Kohli, was given the ticket for Seemapuri. However, Rajendra Pal Gautam has won the seat twice since then.

Following Kejriwal’s recent arrest, three key leaders—MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, Minister Rajkumar Anand, and former Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam (who joined Congress today)—have left the party.

(With inputs from Ila)