47-year-old woman falls off scooter, crushed to death by MCD truck in Delhi

In a tragic incident, a 47-year-old woman lost her life after falling from a scooter and being crushed under the wheels of an MCD truck in Delhi's Nauroji Nagar area. The incident occurred on Wednesday (November 20) evening when the deceased, identified as Har Devi, was traveling with her husband, Shyam Charan, to Nangloi. However, midway, their scooter was hit by an unidentified vehicle from behind, but till the time they were able to understand, an MCD truck mowed down the woman.

About the incident

The police stated that while the deceased's husband sustained minor injuries in the accident, the woman lost her life immediately. The police mentioned, after being hit by the unidentified vehicle, she fell to the ground and was run over by the MCD garbage truck following them.

The truck driver, identified as Jaan Mohammad (34), fled the scene but was later arrested.

'The driver had time to stop, but he...'

Speaking to reporters, the deceased's husband said, "My wife fell onto the road, and a dumper coming from behind ran over her, resulting in her instant death. The driver had the time to stop the vehicle, but he failed." Further, a senior police officer mentioned that an investigation into the case is underway. Teams have been formed to trace the driver of the unidentified vehicle that initially hit the couple's scooter.

