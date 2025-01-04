23-year-old Delhi man poses as US model, cons 700 women on dating apps

Follow us on Image Source : X Delhi man arrested for scamming 700 women

In a bizarre incident, a 23-year-old man allegedly scammed over 700 women after befriending them on dating apps by posing as a US-based model. The accused is identified as Tushar Bisht and was arrested by the cyber police station of West district. As per the police, he used to create fake identities using a virtual international mobile number and photographs of a Brazilian model. Tushar is arrested on the charges of exploiting online platforms such as Bumble and Snapchat to lure his victims, blackmail them using private photos and videos, and extort money.

Primary targets were Bumble, Snapchat and WhatsApp

As per the police, Bisht used to target women aged between 18 and 30 years on various online dating platforms. His primary targets were users of Bumble, Snapchat and WhatsApp. Investigation revealed that the accused interacted with over 500 women on Bumble and 200 others on Snapchat and WhatsApp.

"Posing as a US-based freelance model, the accused created fake identities using a virtual international mobile number and photographs of a Brazilian model His primary targets were users of Bumble, Snapchat and WhatsApp. Once he obtained the content, he resorted to blackmail, threatening to leak the sensitive material online, or sell them to dark web unless the victims paid him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, said in the statement.

Delhi University student filed complaint

A Delhi University student filed a complaint with the cyber police station on December 13, last year. She claimed that she had connected with the accused on Bumble earlier in the year. The accused posed as a US-based model visiting India for work, he gained her trust through consistent chats. As their interactions deepened, the accused persuaded her to share private photos and videos on Snapchat and WhatsApp.

"The situation escalated when the accused sent her a private video she had shared, and demanded money. Pressured, the victim made small payments, citing her financial constraints. However, the relentless demands drove her to inform her family and lodge a complaint," the DCP said.

Police formed a special team

A special team was formed which identified Bisht as the perpetrator and tracked him to Shakarpur in east Delhi. He was arrested after a raid. The accused's mobile phone contained incriminating evidence, including objectionable data of victims, a virtual mobile number, and details of financial transactions involving extortion.

The police also seized 13 credit cards linked to various banks, the statement said.

Fake profiles included fabricated stories and photos

After getting arrested, Bisht admitted to using a virtual international mobile number for over two years, which he obtained through an app. Using this number, he registered on dating and chatting platforms, projecting himself as a glamorous model. His fake profiles included fabricated stories and photographs to make them appear authentic.

(With PTI inputs)