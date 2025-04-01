2020 Delhi riots: Court directs police to file FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra 2020 Delhi riots: Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, following protests over the citizenship law, leaving 53 dead and several injured.

2020 Delhi riots: In a major setback for Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra, a court on Tuesday directed the registration of an FIR to investigate his alleged involvement in the 2020 riots in the national capital. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia determined that a "prima facie" cognizable offence exists, warranting an investigation against Mishra and others.

"It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence… further probe required," the judge said. The court directed Delhi Police to file a "compliance report" in the matter by April 16, the next date of the hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that violence erupted in Northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, amid protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), resulting in 53 deaths and numerous injuries.

Mishra had no role in the riots: Delhi Police

The order was issued in response to an application by Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas, who sought the registration of an FIR against Mishra. However, Delhi Police opposed the plea, stating that Mishra had no involvement in the riots.

Separately, a PIL seeking FIRs against BJP leaders, including Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, and Abhay Verma, for alleged hate speeches before the 2020 riots remains pending in the Delhi High Court.

Tuesday's order, however, does not pave way for Mishra's resignation or other political implications in his career on legality as of now.

During the court proceedings, the police argued that there was an attempt to "shift the blame on Mishra" and that his role had already been examined as part of the broader investigation into the conspiracy behind the riots.

"The chats of the DPSG (Delhi protest support group) show that the chakka jams were planned well in advance, as early as February 15 and 17, 2020. Police investigation had revealed that a plan was hatched to shift the blame on Mishra," the police added.

Ilyas sought the FIR against Mishra, then SHO of Dayalpur and five others, including BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht and former BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan and Satpal Sansad.

(With PTI inputs)

