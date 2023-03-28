Follow us on Image Source : FILE After HC order, Sharjeel Imam, 10 others can face fresh charges in 2019 Jamia violence case

2019 Jamia Violence Case: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday partially overturned a trial court's order discharging 11 people in a 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case and ordered the framing of fresh charges against them. Earlier the trial court discharged all 11 people including Sharjeel Imam from the case while holding that all accused were made "scapegoats" by police.

The high court said prima facie charges of rioting and unlawful assembly are made out against nine of the 11 accused, including Imam, Tanha and Zargar. "While there is no denial of the right to freedom of expression, this court remains aware of its duty and has tried to decide the issue in that way. Right to peaceful assembly is subject to restriction. Damage to property and peace is not protected," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said while pronouncing the verdict.

The detailed judgment is awaited. The case concerns the violence that erupted after a clash between the Delhi Police and those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the Jamia Nagar area here in December 2019.

What trial court had ordered?

The trial court had in its February 4 order discharged all 11 people from the case while holding that they were made "scapegoats" by police and that dissent has to be encouraged, not stifled.

The 11 people who were discharged by the trial court in the case are Imam, Tanha, Zargar, Mohammad Qasim, Mahmood Anwar, Shahzar Raza Khan, Mohammad Abuzar, Mohammad Shoaib, Umair Ahmad, Bilal Nadeem and Chanda Yadav.

