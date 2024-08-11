13-year-old boy dies due to electrocution on cricket ground in Delhi's Ranhola

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

A 13-year-old boy died due to electrocution on a cricket ground in the outer Delhi's Ranhola area on Saturday. According to police, a PCR call around 1.30 pm was received followed by information from DDU hospital that a 13-year-old boy died due to electric shock.

The boy was playing cricket on the ground in Kotla Vihar Phase-2, when he got an electric shock from an iron pole carrying electric wire to a gaushala situated in a corner of the said ground when he went to get the ball.

People present on the ground took him immediately to the hospital by PCR van where he was declared brought dead. An FIR under Section 106(1) BNS has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, the officials said.

Earlier a 26-year-old civil services aspirant died due to electrocution in Patel Nagar in the last month, prompting a magisterial probe into the death. The student died after he accidentally touched an iron gate which was in contact with an open wire of a water pump. The probe into Nilesh Rai's death was conducted by the Patel Nagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Delhi govt, LG blame each other for Rani Khera drownings

Meanwhile, the ruling AAP and LG office engaged in a war of words on Saturday over the death of two teenage boys in a rainwater-filled pit on a land under possession of Delhi government agency DSIIDC in Rani Khera.

The AAP in a statement took potshots at LG VK Saxena over a notification issued by him regarding an industrial park in Baprola, saying that he must share responsibility, if he seeks to take credit. The ruling party said Saxena should take the blame for the Rani Khera deaths, as he was directly dealing with the DSIIDC's land matters for the past two years.

Raj Niwas officials said the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) was directly under the control of the industry minister of the elected (AAP) government.

The LG bypassed the elected govt on the agency's land-related files, AAP charged in its statement, and added, "For the last two years, LG has been directly dealing with the DSIIDC land-related matters bypassing the ministers and elected government."

(With PTI inputs)

