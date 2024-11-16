Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase on Delhi-Lucknow highway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A shocking discovery was made on Saturday when the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a red suitcase on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Hapur district. The suitcase, abandoned by the roadside, was noticed by commuters on the service road, who alerted authorities.

Upon arrival, the police found the suitcase containing the body of a woman aged between 25 and 30 years. Initial examination revealed that the woman had multiple injury marks all over her body, indicating foul play. Forensic experts were called to the scene to assist in the investigation, and the area was cordoned off for a thorough examination.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vineet Bhatnagar, the injuries on the woman’s body suggest that she may have died about a day before the discovery. A few articles of clothing were also found inside the suitcase, although they did not provide immediate leads on her identity.

“We are looking at nearby CCTV footage to gather more information,” said ASP Bhatnagar. “Our team is working diligently to piece together the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.” The police have launched a full investigation into the case, but as of now, the woman's identity remains unknown.

The disturbing incident has left the local community in shock as authorities continue to search for any clues that might lead to the woman’s identity and the circumstances of her untimely death.

More details are awaited.