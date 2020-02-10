Van driver booked for molesting girl student; thrashed

Monday, February 10, 2020
     
Nagpur Updated on: February 10, 2020 7:13 IST
A teenage girl was allegedly molested by the driver of her school van in Umred in Maharashtra's Nagpur district last week, police said on Sunday. Following a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the police have registered an FIR against the 37-year-old driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He is yet to be arrested, a police officer said. "The matter came to light on Saturday when the girl, a student of class 10, refused to go to her school in the van," he said.

After she narrated the incident to her family members, her father and other relatives confronted the driver and thrashed him, the officer said. The driver will be arrested once he gets discharged from hospital where he is undergoing treatment for the injuries sustained in the assault, he added.

