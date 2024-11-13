Uttar Pradesh: Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife over dowry

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife over dowry in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district sentenced a man to life imprisonment after holding him guilty of murdering his wife three years ago, police said today (November 13).

Additional Sessions and Special Judge Fast Track Court Phool Chand Kushwaha on Tuesday (November 12) convicted the accused Jitendra Chauhan for killing wife Preeti Chauhan (25) after harassing her for dowry, Additional Superintendent of Police Asit Kumar Singh said.

Referring to the incident, Singh said on December 21, 2021, Preeti Chauhan was strangled to death by her husband in Rajmandir Kala village when she refused to arrange Rs 50,000 for him in dowry.

The police had registered a case on charges of murder and dowry harassment of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the local Kolhui police station, leading subsequently to the arrest and conviction of Chauhan, he added.

More details are awaited in this regard.