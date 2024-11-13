Wednesday, November 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife over dowry

Uttar Pradesh: Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife over dowry

Uttar Pradesh: The judge imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict and ordered that if the accused failed to deposit the fine, he would get six months of additional jail term.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Maharajganj (UP) Updated on: November 13, 2024 11:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh, crime news, up police, Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife over dowry, mahara
Image Source : INDIA TV. Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife over dowry in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district sentenced a man to life imprisonment after holding him guilty of murdering his wife three years ago, police said today (November 13).

Additional Sessions and Special Judge Fast Track Court Phool Chand Kushwaha on Tuesday (November 12) convicted the accused Jitendra Chauhan for killing wife Preeti Chauhan (25) after harassing her for dowry, Additional Superintendent of Police Asit Kumar Singh said.

Referring to the incident, Singh said on December 21, 2021, Preeti Chauhan was strangled to death by her husband in Rajmandir Kala village when she refused to arrange Rs 50,000 for him in dowry.

The police had registered a case on charges of murder and dowry harassment of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the local Kolhui police station, leading subsequently to the arrest and conviction of Chauhan, he added.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Crime News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement