Chhattisgarh man kills grandmother, offers blood on shivling before attempting suicide

In a horrific case of suspected human sacrifice in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a man allegedly killed his grandmother and offered her blood on a 'shivling' before attempting suicide, police reported on Sunday. According to the information released, the incident occurred on Saturday evening in Nankatti village, under the jurisdiction of Nandini police station. Sanjay Pundhir, Sub Divisional Officer of Police in the Dhamdha area said, the case appears to have been driven by superstition, however investigation is presently underway.

About the incident

The disturbing incident first came to light after locals informed the police regarding the body being discovered of the elderly woman, identified as 70-year-old Rukmani Goswami, while her grandson, (30-year-old Gulshan Goswami), was also found critically injured. The police team immediately rushed to the spot and took Goswami to a hospital for treatment.

Further, speaking of the details of the incident, the officials mentioned, initial investigations revealed that Gulshan lived with his grandmother in a house near a Lord Shiva temple and was known to regularly perform rituals at the temple. On Saturday, he allegedly attacked his grandmother with a trident, killing her, before offering her blood on the 'shivling' at the temple.

"Later, Gulshan reportedly returned home and stabbed himself in the neck with the same trident, causing serious injuries," the officials added.

Investigation Underway

While, the officials said, further investigation into the case is presently underway, they added based on preliminary information, it appears that the incident is the result of deep-rooted superstition.

(With inputs from PTI)