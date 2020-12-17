Image Source : PTI/FILE UP: Man beats his 3-year-old son to death for urinating in bed in Kanpur

A daily wage labourer in Uttar Pradesh beat his three-year-old son to death for urinating in bed. The accused was arrested by the police on Wednesday evening after the boy's mother and maternal uncle reported the matter to the police.

The father had fled to Hamirpur with the body of the boy. He was detained by the Hamirpur police that later handed him over to the Kanpur police.

Kanpur Nagar SP (rural) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that the accused, Santraj, a brick-kiln labourer, after killing the boy, also threatened his wife and their other children not to cry or tell anybody. In order to evade the police, he escaped with his son's body and family to Chaani village of Hamirpur district.

"Santraj flew into a rage after the child Ravindra, who was sleeping with him, soiled the bed on Tuesday night. He beat his son mercilessly in front of his wife and children who begged for mercy for the child, but in vain. He kept on assaulting him until he died and then escaped with the body to his native village," the police official said.

Ravindra was the only son of Santraj who has two daughters.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of IPC, including 302 (murder) while the boy's body has been sent for post mortem examination.

