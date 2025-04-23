Uttar Pradesh horror: Man allegedly shoots wife over suspicion of infidelity in Shahjahanpur Uttar Pradesh horror: Upon receiving the information, police visited the medical college to inquire about the incident.

Shahjahanpur:

A man, said to be the son of Kant Nagar Panchayat president, has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife here on Wednesday over the suspicion of infidelity, police said.

The wife is currently in critical condition at the medical college.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told media that Shakeel alias Nanhe, son of Kant Nagar Panchayat president Munara Begum, shot his wife, Nigar alias Reena (28), at their home in Kant town.

Upon receiving the information, SP Dwivedi visited the medical college to inquire about the incident. During his inquiry, Nigar reported that her husband, Shakeel, suspected her of infidelity, which led him to shoot her.

Shakeel was absconding after the incident but was arrested later, police added.