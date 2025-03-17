Uttar Pradesh shocker: 14-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in Ballia Uttar Pradesh crime: An FIR has been registered in this regard against a youth and two unidentified persons in the matter.

Uttar Pradesh crime: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint and gang-raped in the Dokati police station area of the Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. The teen girl had come from Bihar to her sister's in-law's place.

An FIR was registered on Sunday against a youth and two unidentified individuals in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint given by the brother-in-law of the girl, on March 14 at 10 pm, Suraj Soni and two other youths kidnapped the girl at gunpoint and all three youths raped her.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said that an FIR has been lodged against Suraj Soni and two unidentified persons under appropriate sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police are investigating the case, he added.

British woman raped by her social media 'friend' in Delhi hotel

Last week, a British woman was allegedly raped and molested by two men at a hotel in the Mahipalpur area of Delhi, police said. Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the Tuesday incident and have also informed the British High Commission, an official confirmed.

According to the police, one of the accused has been arrested on charges of rape, while his accomplice was arrested on charges of molestation.

The British national was befriended by one of the accused on a social media platform. The woman had travelled from the UK to Delhi to meet a 24-year-old from east Delhi, the official said.

According to a senior official, the woman was allegedly first molested by a housekeeping staff member in the hotel's lift. Later, she was reportedly raped in a hotel room by a man she had previously interacted with on social media.

(With PTI inputs)

