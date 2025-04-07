Uttar Pradesh: 19-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped in Varanasi for seven days, six arrested A 19-year-old girl in Varanasi was allegedly gang-raped by seven men over a week, leading to six arrests, while the search for the remaining suspects continues.

A shocking incident of gang rape has come to light in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where a 19-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by seven men over a week, from March 29 to April 4. The victim, a 12th-grade student, went missing from her home on March 29 after being taken to a hookah bar by a friend. The police have arrested six men in connection with the crime, while the investigation is ongoing, and the search continues for the remaining accused.

According to police, the girl’s ordeal began when a friend invited her to a hookah bar in the Pishachmochan area of Varanasi. Once there, she was allegedly drugged with a spiked drink, after which she was taken to various hotels in the Sigra area. During this time, the girl was reportedly held captive and raped by multiple men over the next several days.

The victim returned home on April 4 and informed her family about the abuse she had suffered. Her parents filed a complaint with the police, leading to an investigation. The girl’s statement revealed a horrifying account of the repeated assaults, where she was allegedly forced into sexual acts by numerous men, some of whom were her social media friends, while others were former classmates.

Police officials confirmed that an FIR was registered under multiple sections, including gang rape, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, and administering harmful substances. The case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further legal proceedings are underway.

The accused, who allegedly took turns assaulting the victim, include several men with whom she had previously interacted on social media and others she knew from her school days. The victim's journey through the horrific events included multiple hotels, a warehouse, and even an abandoned location. On multiple occasions, she was drugged before being sexually assaulted, and at one point, she was abandoned in various parts of the city, including Nadesar, Assi Ghat, and Chowkaghat.

Local police, led by ACP Vidush Saxena, have already arrested six of the accused. Additional teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining perpetrators. The police have assured that they are fully committed to bringing all the accused to justice.

The case has sparked outrage in the community, with calls for stricter measures to prevent such heinous crimes. The victim’s bravery in coming forward has highlighted the ongoing issue of sexual violence against women and the need for increased safety and accountability.