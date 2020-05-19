Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
Father-son shot dead in broad daylight in UP's Sambhal, murder caught on camera

A father-son has been shot dead in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The incident was caught on camera.

New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2020 13:43 IST
A father-son duo has been shot dead in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

A father-son has been shot dead in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The incident was caught on camera. As per initial reports, the reason for the murder is not known yet but the matter has been reported to the police. Meanwhile, an investigation in the case has been initiated, and search for the culprits is underway.

As per reports, the deceased belong to a particular political party while another victim is his son. It has also been reported that there was some conflict over the construction of a road under the MNREGA scheme. More to follow.

