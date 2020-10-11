Sunday, October 11, 2020
     
UP: 6-year-old raped by neighbour in Muzaffarnagar

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in her neighbourhood in Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Published on: October 11, 2020 15:49 IST
Image Source : FILE

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in her neighbourhood in Shamli district, police said on Sunday. The victim's mother alleged that the accused lured the girl with Rs 10, following which he took her to a nearby place to commit the crime, Superintendent of Police Nityanand Rai said.

The youth has been arrested, Rai said, adding that the girl was sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the SP said.

