Two orchestra dancers abducted, gang-raped in Kushinagar, 8 accused, including doctor held

A shocking incident of abduction and gang-rape of two orchestra danders at gunpoint was reported in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The police said they have arrested eight accused and a probe is still underway. The victims were abducted at gunpoint from a house under the Ramkola police station jurisdiction on Monday night.

According to the police, the accused forced women into their vehicles and took them to a house where the crime was committed.



Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said the accused arrived in two SUVs and, amid continuous firing, took the girls to the house of one of the accused Ajit Singh in the Kaptanganj area, where the alleged gang-rape was committed.

One of accused is doctor

The accused, identified as Nagendra Yadav, Ashwan Singh, Krish Tiwari , Arthak Singh, Ajit Singh and Dr Vivek Seth, were arrested on Monday night. An accused Doctor Vivek Seth is a practicing doctor in Gorakhpur.

Two other accused Nisar Ansari and Aditya Sahni were arrested after an encounter on Tuesday evening, police said.

One accused is a local BJP member

Accused Arthak Singh is the son of Aditya Pratap Singh, a local BJP member, a party leader said. "Aditya Pratap Singh is a member of the BJP," said the party's Gorakhpur district president Yudhistir Singh.

According to police, a cache of weapons, including illegal firearms, ammunition, and vehicles, were recovered from the accused. The seized items included two SUVs, a motorcycle without number plate, an illegal factory-made pistol, seven-shot guns, four illegal pistols, ten spent cartridges, twelve live rounds, eleven mobile phones, and a Nepali SIM card.

