Tuition teacher rapes 15-year-old Delhi girl multiple times, probe underway Minor rape case: The accused teacher also threatened the victim and blackmailed her emotionally.

Minor rape case: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher multiple times in south Delhi, said an official on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident came to light on Wednesday when the girl, accompanied by her father, arrived at the police station to file a complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said, "The minor alleged that she had been attending tuition classes conducted by the accused from 2022 to 2025. She alleged that the accused mentally harassed and raped her multiple times in the tuition centre."

Chauhan further said that the accused also threatened the victim and blackmailed her emotionally.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

