Kerala shocker: Man kills five, including four members of his family, girlfriend; attempts to kill self The accused Afan was living abroad with his father. He had recently returned on a visiting visa. His mother was undergoing treatment for cancer.

A shocking incident has come to light from Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala. A 23-year-old man surrendered before the police in the capital of Kerala. He walked into the police station and confessed to the brutal murder of six people, including five family members and a girlfriend. However, one of the victims - his mother - survived the attac. Five of them died on the spot. While the condition of the accused's mother remained very critical. She was being treated in the hospital.

The reason behind the brutal murder of five people is not clear yet. According to the police, the incident happened around 4 pm on Sunday evening. The accused who surrendered before the police said that after killing the family members, he consumed poison, then the police admitted him to the hospital.

Accused returned from abroad

The accused has been identified as Afan, a resident of Perumala. Afan confessed that he has killed six people living in three houses. The police who went to investigate the claims of the accused found that six victims were found lying in a pool of blood in three houses.

Everyone dies except the mother

Before the police arrived, everyone except Afan's mother had died. His mother Shemi's condition remains critical. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

These family members, including girlfriend murdered

The accused killed five members of his own family, including his grandmother, younger brother and other relatives. The deceased have been identified as grandmother Salmabi, 13-year-old brother Afsan, his father's brother, Latif, Latif's wife, Shahida and girlfriend Farzana.

The police filed a case under relevant sections and were trying to find out the reasons for the brutal killings.