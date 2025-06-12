Teenager stabbed to death by relatives over alleged love affair with cousin in Delhi's Seelampur Police said the murder was a fallout of enmity between two families due to the deceased's alleged love affair with his cousin.

New Delhi:

A shocking incident has rocked the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi, where a 19-year-old boy, Zaheer Abbas, was found dead on Wednesday, police said. The brutal murder is suspected to be a case of honour killing, stemming from an alleged incestuous love affair between the deceased and one of his relative's daughter.

According to police sources, Zaheer Abbas was reportedly in love with his relative's daughter. On Wednesday, a meeting was held between both families to address the contentious issue. However, the discussion reportedly escalated, leading to a violent confrontation. It is alleged that the girl's father and brother chased Zaheer after the meeting, following which his lifeless body was discovered in the Seelampur area.

Relatives disapproved of the incestuous affair

The deceased sustained multiple stab wounds, indicating a brutal attack with knives. Family members of Zaheer have alleged that his uncle, along with his son (the girl's brother and Zaheer's cousin), committed the heinous crime.

Upon discovery of the body, Zaheer Abbas was rushed to the nearby Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A team of Delhi Police and personnel of the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) swiftly arrived at the scene to collect evidence.

The body has been taken into police custody and moved to the mortuary of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Case lodged, search on for accused relatives

An FIR has been filed in connection with the murder, and police are actively working to apprehend the accused individuals. The incident has cast a grim shadow over the community, highlighting the severe consequences that can arise from deeply entrenched social customs and alleged familial disputes. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to bring the culprits to justice. Meanwhile, a search has been launched to apprehend the father-son duo, police said.

Reported by Anamika Gaur