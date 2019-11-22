Teen visits father to see ailing grandmother, gets raped by him

Image Source : PTI Teen visits father to see ailing grandmother, gets raped

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Friday. The incident took place when the girl, living with her maternal grandparents, went to visit her father at his house to see her ailing grandmother on November 18, ASP Sanjay Kumar said.

According to the FIR filed by the victim's maternal grandfather, she told her mother about the incident after returning home. The teenager was sent for medical examination and the accused, who was a drunkard, has been arrested, the ASP added.

ALSO READ | Two elderly men rape 50-year-old woman facing social ostracism