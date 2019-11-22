Friday, November 22, 2019
     
Teen visits father to see ailing grandmother, gets raped by him

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Friday. The incident took place when the girl, living with her maternal grandparents, went to visit her father at his house to see her ailing grandmother on November 18, ASP Sanjay Kumar said.

PTI PTI
Etah Updated on: November 22, 2019 16:09 IST
Image Source : PTI

According to the FIR filed by the victim's maternal grandfather, she told her mother about the incident after returning home. The teenager was sent for medical examination and the accused, who was a drunkard, has been arrested, the ASP added. 

