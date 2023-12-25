Haryana: Five sharpshooters, wanted in two dozen cases, arrested in Gurugram

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Gurugram: The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police arrested five alleged sharpshooters, wanted in around two dozen cases in Delhi and Haryana, in Gurugram, an official said on Monday. They were produced in a city court today which remanded them in police custody for five days.

The arrested sharpshooters were identified as Deepak alias Debu, Harikesh alias Akku, Brahmpal alias Happy, Praveen and Lalchand.

Arms and ammunition seized

As per the officials, the STF team also seized three illegal weapons, cartridges and a car were seized from their possession. Two of them were wanted in a double murder case in Rewari and were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each.

Based on received information, STF team initiated vehicle checks by setting up barricades on Bar Gurjar road. The team intercepted the car in which the five criminals were traveling. "All are professional sharpshooters and about two dozen cases are registered against them for murder, attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping, possession of illegal weapons embezzlement, etc. We are questioning the accused," said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, DSP of STF.

Wanted in double murder case

An FIR was registered against the accused at Kherki Daula police station. "During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that accused Deepak and Harikesh had committed the double murder in Rewari on June 8, 2020."

(With PTI inputs)