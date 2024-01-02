Punjab DSP Dalbir Singh, an Arjuna awardee, found dead in Jalandhar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Punjab: A Punjab Armed Police (PAP) DSP identified as Balbir Singh was found dead near Basti Bawa Khel in Jalandhar. The cops was posted in Sangrur.

According to reports, the DSP had a fight with some villagers in a village near Jalandhar some time ago during which he fired a bullet with his licensed revolver but the matter was resolved later.

Speaking on the matter, ADCP Balwinder Singh Randhawa said that they received information that a dead body was found on the roadside... upon the investigation it was found that the dead body was of a DSP who was posted as PAP in Sangrur... there is an injury on his head... CCTV footage in the area are being accessed and the matter is being further investigated.

"One of his legs was found crushed. We are investigating the matter," Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said.

The road where his body was found goes to his village in Kapurthala. The incident spot is around 8 kilometres from his village, the commissioner said. Singh's family has lodged a complaint in the matter, police said.

According to police, the DSP was involved in a fight with residents of another locality in Jalandhar last month. However, no case was registered as the two parties reached a compromise.

Singh, who was earlier a weightlifter, was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2000.

