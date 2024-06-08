Punjab: 31-year-old woman killed in sword attack, murder caught on camera | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The deceased woman

In a horrific incident a 31-year-old woman was killed by a 36-year-old man in Mohali's Phase-5 on Saturday, police said. The woman was attacked when she was on the way to her workplace, they said.

The motive of the attacker was yet to be ascertained. The incident was captured on the CCTV installed in the area. CCTV footage showed that a man, who was holding a sword, allegedly attacked the woman on the road, said police. The sword-wielding accused could be seen chasing the woman and then attacking her multiple times. The woman, who suffered multiple injuries, was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The accused attacked the girl with a sword 7-8 times and fled from the spot on foot. The deceased has been identified as Baljinder Kaur (26). In the initial investigation, the case is being told of one-sided love.

Punjab Women Commission Raj Lali Gill said, "A woman was going to her office and when she got down from the bus, she was attacked by a man with a sword...The man had done something similar 7-8 months ago. He was given a warning and was also punished...The police have caught him...The woman has died...I have given my contact number to the woman's parents..."

Further investigation was underway, police said. ASI Mohali Davinder Singh said, "...The accused hit the woman with Kirpan. The woman is dead...Investigation is underway and action will be taken accordingly..."