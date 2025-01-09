Pune horror: BPO employee kills woman colleague with cleaver in parking lot, shocking video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : X Police have arrested the accused

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman working with a business process outsourcing (BPO) company was killed by her male colleague outside of the office where they were working in Pune, Maharashtra. The video of the horrific crime which took place on Tuesday went viral on social media. In the video, the accused is seen attacking his colleague with a sharp cleaver in broad daylight in the presence of several dozens of people in the parking lot of the office. Shockingly, no one comes forward to save her.

When the accused dropped the weapon, people overcame him and thrashed. The attack took place in the parking space of the firm - WNS, located in the Yerwada area of the city, the officials said.

The victim was identified as Shubhada Kodare, while the accused was Krishna Kanoja, who worked in the accounts section of the firm.

"As per the primary information, the suspect allegedly attacked Kodare on her right elbow with a sharp weapon around 6 pm in the parking lot of the firm. It was found that the attack was a fallout of some dispute over money borrowing issue," Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said.

The woman was bleeding profusely and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, he said.

Kanoja was detained and based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's sister, a case was registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

(With PTI inputs)

