RG Kar hospital case: Judgement in rape and murder of trainee doctor on January 18

Judgement in the RG Kar rape and murder case which shook the country and witnessed massive protests across West Bengal will be delivered on January 18 by the designated judge of Sealdah court case. An on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year was raped and brutally murdered.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was handed over the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police by the Calcutta High Court, prayed for the awarding of the death sentence to Sanjay Roy, who was charged with the gruesome crime.

The hearing in the trial was concluded on Thursday, following which the additional district and sessions judge of Sealdah court said that the judgement would be delivered on January 18. Maintaining that other persons were also involved in the crime, the parents of the victim postgraduate trainee said that they expect that they will also be arrested and tried before the court.

The victim's body was found in the seminar room of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police the next day. The in-camera trial in the rape and murder case commenced on November 12.

Nationwide outrage and protest

The crime led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim and stronger security measures in government hospitals.

The West Bengal government came under considerable strife, too, as the tragic incident led to demands by agitators for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, besides underscoring deeper law and order issues and fueling discussions about governance and justice.

The prevalence of "threat culture" at medical institutions became a talking point, which many believe could have contributed to the post-graduate trainee’s death. Financial irregularities involving the hospital’s superintendent, state health department officials, and the conduct of a Kolkata Police officer were also brought into the spotlight.

The protesters held Sandeep Ghosh accountable, alleging that the medic was murdered because she had uncovered malpractices at the hospital. They also called for the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel, accusing him of negligence in handling the case.

(With PTI inputs)