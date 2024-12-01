Patna: Property dealer shot dead at his home, chilling video of murder surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assailants arrived on two motorcycles to carry out the attack.

In a shocking development, CCTV footage has surfaced showing the execution-style murder of property dealer Paras Rai in Patna’s Danapur area. The footage reveals that six assailants arrived on two motorcycles, tracking Paras Rai as he returned home. Three of the attackers were seen waiting at the doorstep, where they immediately opened fire on Rai, hitting him multiple times. The cold-blooded attack resulted in his death after he was rushed to a local hospital.

The incident occurred on the evening of Thursday, November 28, in the Naya Tola area under the jurisdiction of Danapur police station. Paras Rai, a well-known land dealer, was shot multiple times by the assailants, who fled the scene immediately after the attack. Despite being rushed to a private hospital near Saguna Mor, Rai succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning, November 29.

Land dispute likely motive behind murder

Danapur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bhanu Pratap Singh confirmed that a case has been registered following a written complaint from the victim’s son. Nine people, including Rai’s cousin Shambhu Rai, have been named as suspects. According to the police, the motive behind the murder is believed to be a long-standing land dispute involving the Rai family. Paras Rai's son has alleged that his uncle, Shambhu Rai, conspired with builders to have his father killed over the dispute.

The police have stated that the attackers had been surveilling Paras Rai’s home for some time before executing the crime. Initial investigations suggest that the property dealer may have been targeted due to ongoing tensions over land dealings.

The murder has raised serious concerns about the growing crime rate in Patna, despite claims of improved law and order under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government. The execution-style nature of the killing has shocked residents and sparked outrage. The authorities are under pressure to ensure swift justice for the family and take strong action against the criminals involved.

Police are continuing their investigations, questioning family members and associates of the victim to uncover the full details behind the murder.