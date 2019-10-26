Passengers vandalise station manager's office at Howrah station

Image Source : PTI The glass doors and window panes of the station manager's office and the VIP lounge were shattered in the incident. Representational image.

Some irate passengers vandalised the station manager's office and VIP lounge at Howrah station on Saturday after a suburban local train arrived late, an Eastern Railway official said here.

Five persons were detained by Government Railway Police personnel for allegedly indulging in violent activity at the station complex, the official said.

The irate passengers alleged that the down Arambagh- Howrah local train arrived late by several minutes at the station at around 11.20 am.

The glass doors and window panes of the station manager's office and the VIP lounge were shattered in the incident, the official said.

