Noida: 40-year-old man shot dead by friends in Sector 12, police launch probe

A 40-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by acquaintances inside a rented house in Noida’s Sector 12 on Wednesday (June 11), police confirmed. The incident occurred shortly after two individuals, posing as prospective tenants, visited the property and later returned under the pretext of finalising the rental. According to officials from Sector 24 police station, the landlord reported the crime after discovering the lifeless body of the victim, identified as Ompal Bhati, a native of UP's Bulandshahr who had been residing in Noida’s Sector 94.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on the evening of June 10 (Tuesday), a man named Pawan, accompanied by another individual, visited the property to inquire about renting it. After expressing interest, the duo returned the following morning to pay a token amount and began cleaning the premises.

Later that afternoon, they invited Bhati, allegedly a mutual acquaintance, to join them at the house. Shortly thereafter, the landlord entered the room and found Bhati had been shot dead. Pawan and his companion fled the scene, leaving behind a scooter, police said.

Police teams have been constituted to trace the absconding suspects. Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage and collecting forensic evidence from the crime scene. Bhati’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Further legal action will follow based on the findings of the investigation.