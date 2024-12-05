Neb Sarai triple murder: Son confesses to killing parents, sister in south Delhi home

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Neb Sarai triple murder

In a shocking twist of events the son, who claimed to have returned from a morning walk to find his parents and sister stabbed to death in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Wednesday morning, confesses to the triple murder. Police on Wednesday arrested their son, Arjun, who was not having good relations with his parents, officials said. The bodies of Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46), and their daughter Kavita, with stab wounds, were recovered from their house in Deoli village on Wednesday morning, police said. A murder case was registered, and the police have collected CCTV footage from the area and recorded statements from family members and neighbours.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range) SK Jain said that the couple's son Arjun was a prime suspect as the sequence of incident was not corroborated with his statements. "First call was received at 06:53 hours from Arjun, the son of the deceased. At the scene of the crime, there was no sign of theft or forced entry. It was clear that it was not a case of robbery, burglary or forced entry. On examining Arjun, a number of contradictions were found in his statements. There were fresh injury marks also on his hand. During examination, Arjun admitted to the crime. Arjun's relations with his father and family were not good. The motive behind the murders was that he used to feel humiliated by his father scolding him. The second reason was sibling rivalry. He selected Dec 4 as the date to commit the crime as it was the wedding anniversary of his parents," Jain said. Police said further investigation is underway in the case.

The family, originally from Haryana, had moved to Delhi 15 years ago in the hope of providing better educational and career opportunities for their children. Both Arjun and Kavita were black belt winners in martial arts, and Kavita was a dedicated and bright student.

Neighbours shocked

Anjali, a friend of Kavita, described the family as warm and friendly. "The mother-daughter duo were approachable and kind to everyone in the colony. It’s unimaginable that something so tragic could happen to them," she said. "Kavita and I would often discuss our studies. She used to help me whenever I struggled with something. Losing such a good friend is a pain I cannot put into words," she added.

The tragedy has left the entire locality on edge. "We no longer feel safe here," said an elderly neighbour of the of the family, Naresh Singh. "How can we, when such an incident happened in the morning and nobody knew?"