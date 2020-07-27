Image Source : FILE Caught on Camera! Nagpur man tries to break open PNB bank ATM, here's what happens next

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to break open an ATM of a bank in Nagpur city. The incident took place on Thursday night.

The accused was identified as Nikhilesh alias Nippo Santosh Uke, a resident of Sham Nagar locality in the city, police said.

"He tried to break open the ATM of Punjab National Bank, but failed to do so. A sanitation worker later noticed the damaged ATM and alerted a bank official, who reported about it to the police," an official said.

"The police then went through the CCTV footage. Based on it, Uke was arrested from his house on Friday," he said.

An offence was registered against him.

(With PTI inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage