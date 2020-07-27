Monday, July 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Caught on Camera! Nagpur man tries to break open PNB bank ATM, here's what happens next

Caught on Camera! Nagpur man tries to break open PNB bank ATM, here's what happens next

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to break open an ATM of a bank in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Thursday night, they said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Nagpur Published on: July 27, 2020 7:16 IST
Caught on Camera! Nagpur man tries to break open PNB bank
Image Source : FILE

Caught on Camera! Nagpur man tries to break open PNB bank ATM, here's what happens next

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to break open an ATM of a bank in Nagpur city. The incident took place on Thursday night.

The accused was identified as Nikhilesh alias Nippo Santosh Uke, a resident of Sham Nagar locality in the city, police said.

"He tried to break open the ATM of Punjab National Bank, but failed to do so. A sanitation worker later noticed the damaged ATM and alerted a bank official, who reported about it to the police," an official said.

"The police then went through the CCTV footage. Based on it, Uke was arrested from his house on Friday," he said.

An offence was registered against him.

(With PTI inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X