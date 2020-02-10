Monday, February 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Nagpur: Man held for sexually harassing his 4-year-old daughter

Nagpur: Man held for sexually harassing his 4-year-old daughter

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing his nearly four-year-old daughter at their residence in Nagpur, police said. The action against the 37-year-old accused was taken based on a complaint lodged by his wife, an inspector of Kanhan Police Station said.

PTI PTI
Nagpur Updated on: February 10, 2020 6:57 IST
Nagpur: Man held for sexually harassing his 4-year-old

Nagpur: Man held for sexually harassing his 4-year-old daughter

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing his nearly four-year-old daughter at their residence in Nagpur, police said. The action against the 37-year-old accused was taken based on a complaint lodged by his wife, an inspector of Kanhan Police Station said.

"The accused works at a beer bar. The incident occurred on Saturday when the minor was playing in the drawing-room of their house when her mother was busy in some other work," the official said.

After the incident, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against her husband, he added. The accused has been booked under IPC section 354 (A) (1) (sexual harassment) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

Also Read: 5 held for running fake Aadhaar card racket in Gurgaon, 195 Aadhaar seized

Also Read: UP: Girl disfigures lover's face with blade attack for refusing marriage proposal

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
Delhi Elections 2020

Top News

Latest News