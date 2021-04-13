Image Source : PTI UP: Woman hangs self to death; in-laws shoot video to 'absolve' themselves of complicities

In a shocking incident, a married woman hanged herself to death at her residence and a video of the whole act was shot by her in-laws. They even uploaded the video on social media, to clear themselves of any accusations in the case. According to the details, the woman had been under constant harassment by her in-laws over dowry, which forced the woman to take the extreme step.

In the video, the deceased, Komal, could be seen preparing to hang herself, as her in-laws wait outside. She can be seen tying a noose around a beam lining the asbestos roof. She is seen gasping as she ties the stole around her neck and tests the grip so it does not give way.

As she lets go and hangs herself, a man's voice says, "Apne aap latak rahi hai (she hanged herself on her own)."

The man's voice is presumably that of her father-in-law.

Confirming the video had been shot from outside the room where she hanged herself, SP (city) Arpit Vijayvargiya said, "They had tried to stop her from killing herself."

Her parents, however, had a different story to tell.

Komal and Ashish got married in September 2019.

"I had given Rs 5 lakh and a bike to his family at the time. But his father Devendra, mother Savita and brother Sachin were not happy. About six months ago, they beat up Komal and drove her out of the house. The elders of the village sent her back," the father of the deceased, Anil Kumar, said in his complaint to the police.

"Two months ago, they started demanding Rs 1.2 lakh. They said that they would get Ashish married to someone else if she could not pay the dowry. All four of them got together and killed my daughter," he said.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the deceased woman's father-in-law and mother-in-law, while her husband, Ashish, and her brother-in-law are on the run.

All four have now been booked under sections 304B (dowry death), 498A (cruelty to married woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and under sections 3 (giving or taking dowry) and 4 (demanding dowry) of The Dowry Prohibition Act.

(With inputs from IANS)