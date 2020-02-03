Mumbai: Man, son stabbed for playing loud music during birthday party in Borivali

In a shocking incident, a man and his son were stabbed by their neighbour for playing loud music during a birthday celebration at Gorai in Borivli West on late Friday night.

The investigating officer said accused has been arrested and booked while the injured are being treated in a hospital in Borivali. The victims have been identified as Arjun Shingare (55) and his son Rajesh Shingare. The 55-year-old is a businessman who runs a provision store Gautam Nagar Ekta Sangh, near the Gorai bus depot in Borivli West.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Inspector Dhananjay Ligade of the MHB Colony police station said, "The accused has been arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (II) (criminal intimidation), the injured are recuperating in a hospital in Borivli."

According to the officer, the incident happened at around 11 pm on Friday when a birthday celebration was underway Shingare's residence. As loud music was played during the celebration, a 30-year-old neighbour protested several times requesting them to stop the music as it was beyond the deadline.

However, Shingare and his party revelers refused to stop playing the music, the neighbour confronted Arjun after which heated arguments broke between the two. Following which the heated argument, the neighbour, who works as a plumber, pulled out a knife and stabbed Arjun on his face and head. When Arjun's son intervened in between, he also stabbed him on his neck.

The father and duo received serious injuries during the attack but are now out of danger. The police were informed about the whole incident and the accused was nabbed.

"Even the accused has filed a complaint of assault and violation of noise pollution against the father-son duo. We are also investigating the accused's complaint," Ligade said.

