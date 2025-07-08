Mumbai CA blackmailed with obscene video for over a year, extorted of Rs 3 crore, dies by suicide The police have booked a woman and a man under charges of abetment to suicide and extortion in connection with the 32-year-old man's suicide.

Mumbai:

A 32-year-old chartered accountant from Yashwant Nagar in Santacruz (East), Mumbai, died by suicide after allegedly being blackmailed with a private video of his. The deceased has been identified as Raj Leela More, who consumed poison to end his life. Police recovered a three-page suicide note from the scene, in which he blamed two individuals, Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi, for his death.

According to Vakola police, a case has been registered against the two accused, a man and a woman under charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.

Blackmailed for over 18 months

Police officials stated that over the last 18 months, the accused had allegedly extorted over Rs 3 crore from the victim by threatening to leak a private video. In her statement, the victim's mother said that Raj had been under severe mental stress for the past few months. The FIR mentions that Raj directly named Rahul and Saba in his suicide note, holding them responsible for his death.

According to police sources, the accused were aware of Raj’s substantial investments in the stock market and his high-paying job as a chartered accountant.

Forced money transfers and a luxury car

Police further revealed that the accused forced Raj to transfer large sums from his company’s accounts into their personal accounts under threat of leaking the video. They also allegedly coerced him into handing over a luxury car.

A case has been registered under charges of extortion and abetment to suicide, and police are now proceeding with further investigation.